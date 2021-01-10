WSP troopers, National Guard members deployed outside of State Capitol ahead of legislative session
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington State Patrol troopers and National Guard members have been deployed to the Washington Capitol ahead of the opening of the legislative session on Monday.
Last week’s attack on the U.S. Capitol and storming of Governor Inslee’s property in Olympia did not deter Washington lawmakers from planning to convene on Monday.
The troopers are stationed at the Capitol in anticipation of protest from pro-Trump supporters. According to the Associated Press, a right-wing militia has encouraged members to occupy the Capitol when the Legislature meets.
