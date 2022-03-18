WSP trooper who lost his job over state’s vaccine requirement signs on with Spokane County Sheriff’s Office

SPOKANE, Wash.– The Spokane Sheriff’s Office hired a former Washington State Patrol trooper who lost his job over the state’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

Late last year, Shane Widman spoke on ‘Real Network News’ about Gov. Jay Inslee’s requirement.

“At some point, I gotta believe people are going to say ‘enough is enough.’ I’m tired of being told what to do and when to do it and how to do it,” Widman said. He also said Inslee was “drunk on power.”

Washington State Patrol reported it lost 127 employees over the mandate. Of those, 10 were working in Eastern Washington. WSP has about 2,200 personnel in eight districts across the state.

Widman said he doesn’t think unvaccinated state employees who lost their jobs will get them back.

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office doesn’t have a vaccine requirement. Widman was sworn in as a deputy on March 16.

