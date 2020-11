WSP trooper rescues kittens abandoned on side of I-90 near Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — Kittens were found in a boat that was abandoned on the side of I-90 near Moses Lake on Friday.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Schafer responded to take a look at the boat and heard one of the kittens cry.

After searching through the debris, he found four kittens.

Trooper Schafer responds to an abandon boat on it’s side, E/B I-90 milepost 173. While on scene, he heard the cry of baby kittens. After a little searching through debris he located 4 baby kittens. They are in good hands and doing well! pic.twitter.com/2UrTlnH1f0 — Trooper John Bryant (@wspd6pio) November 27, 2020

Trooper John Bryant said the kittens are in good hands and doing well.

