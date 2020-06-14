WSP trooper injured in semi crash on Sunset Hill
SPOKANE, Wash. — A Washington State Patrol trooper was injured in a crash involving a semi truck Sunday morning.
According to Trooper Jeff Sevigney, the crash happened in the eastbound lane of I-90 on Sunset Hill.
Sevigney said the trooper was hit by the semi while parked on the right shoulder. The trooper was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.