WSP trooper injured in semi crash on Sunset Hill

Olivia Roberts by Olivia Roberts

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Washington State Patrol trooper was injured in a crash involving a semi truck Sunday morning.

According to Trooper Jeff Sevigney, the crash happened in the eastbound lane of I-90 on Sunset Hill.

Sevigney said the trooper was hit by the semi while parked on the right shoulder. The trooper was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

EB I-90 on Sunset Hill the right lane is blocked for a semi truck vs WSP patrol car crash. Trooper was struck while parked on the right shoulder. Transported in area hospital with non life-threatening injuries. Use caution through the area. pic.twitter.com/vJAiVAP2Jc — Trooper J. Sevigney (@wspd4pio) June 14, 2020

