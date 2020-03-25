WSP trooper fatally struck by fleeing suspect’s car while putting down spike strips

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

A Washington State Patrol trooper died in the line of duty Tuesday, when he was fatally struck by a fleeing suspect’s car in Chehalis.

Trooper Justin R. Schaffer was placing spike strips down during a chase on Interstate 5 when the suspect’s car hit him, WSP said. He was just 28.

Over the course of his seven years with WSP, Schaffer worked as a Trooper Cadet in the Property Management Division, eventually going on to become a certified Drug Recognition Expert.

He also completed K9 training and became a certified handler of K9 Frankie in 2018, the same year he transferred to Chehalis.

WSP said, due to current COVID-19 public gathering restrictions, they’re working with Schaffer’s family to figure out the appropriate time for a memorial service.

Schaffer is survived by his wife, parents, brother, and K9 Frankie.

Interstate 5 near milepost 79 was originally closed while troopers responded to the scene, but has since reopened.

