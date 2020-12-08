WSP: Suspect in vehicle theft clocked going more than 100 mph down Division

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — An 18-year-old Spokane man was arrested for vehicle theft and was caught driving over 100 mph in a 30 mph zone, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Troopers spotted the suspect, Anthony Stratton, early in the morning of November 29. According to WSP, Stratton was speeding on Division and was clocked going up to 130 mph while driving away from troopers.

The vehicle Stratton was driving was found abandoned near Gonzaga shortly after. An investigation found the vehicle was stolen the night before when the victim was at work and thousands of dollars worth of damage had been done to it in just a few hours.

Stratton was found and arrested on December 3 for theft of a motor vehicle and eluding. Throughout the investigation, detectives determined Stratton was also suspected of vandalizing Christmas trees in downtown Spokane. That case is under investigation by the Spokane Police Department.

At the time of his arrest, Stratton was out on bond related to multiple assault charges from an incident in October. In that case, Stratton is accused of throwing rocks at construction workers.

RELATED: Two men arrested for assaulting construction workers, one suspect still at large

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.