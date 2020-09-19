WSP: Speeding caused fatal motorcycle crash near Rockford

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — A motorcyclist died late Friday night when he crashed just north of Rockford.

Keith Carpenter, 41, was driving northbound on State Route 27 when his motorcycle left the road and rolled several times near mile post 74.

Carpenter was not wearing a helmet at the time, according to Washington State Patrol, and died at the scene.

WSP determined speed caused the crash.

