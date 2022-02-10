WSP searching for man target shooting in no-shooting zone near Dishman Hills Natural Area

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Authorities are searching for a man they say was target shooting in a no-shooting zone near the Dishman Hills Natural Area.

The Washington State Patrol said the man is Black, bald and has a heavy build. The Sheriff’s Office has launched a helicopter to help in the search.

One person is already detained and told troopers they did not know it was a no-shooting zone.

The offense is considered a misdemeanor charge.

This is a developing story.

