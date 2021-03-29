WSP responded to 36 collisions due to Sunday dust storm
GRANT CO., Wash. — Washington State Patrol responded to 36 collisions in Central and Eastern Washington Sunday due to the dust storm.
WSP reports most crashes were in the Grant County and Snoqualmie Pass area.
The largest crash troopers responded to was an eight-car pileup near Othello, caused by low visibility from the dust storm. Kittitas County and Snoqualmie Pass also saw several crashes due to snow and slush.
COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.