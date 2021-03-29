WSP responded to 36 collisions due to Sunday dust storm

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles











GRANT CO., Wash. — Washington State Patrol responded to 36 collisions in Central and Eastern Washington Sunday due to the dust storm.

WSP reports most crashes were in the Grant County and Snoqualmie Pass area.

The largest crash troopers responded to was an eight-car pileup near Othello, caused by low visibility from the dust storm. Kittitas County and Snoqualmie Pass also saw several crashes due to snow and slush.

A total of 36 collisions yesterday in our area. Majority in Kittitas Co (Snow/Slush) near Snoqualmie Pass AND Grant Co/Othello area. A few minor injuries overall. The biggest one was 8 vehicles on SR 26 JE of Othello due to the dust storm. pic.twitter.com/BduvhR9QBc — Trooper John Bryant (@wspd6pio) March 29, 2021

