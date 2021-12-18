WSP reminds drivers to slow down and move over for emergency responders

COPYRIGHT 4 NEWS NOW

SPOKANE, Wash.– Slow and move over.

That’s the message Washington State Patrol has for drivers. The reminder comes as WSP reports that there have been three crashes in the last week involving patrol cruisers. The third one happened Saturday.

Troopers said everyone involved in the crashes is okay, but that it’s a scary reminder about how dangerous the job is.

We have had two patrol vehicle collisions in the last week involving motorists hitting patrol cars while working, and now a third today. All troopers and motorists are okay, but a scary reminder it’s a dangerous job! Please help us help you, SLOW down and move over. #DriveSafe — District 4 PIO (@wspd4pio) December 18, 2021

Slowing down means by at least 10 mph under the speed limit.

RELATED: STA says icy road conditions took 4 buses out of service

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.