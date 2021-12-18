WSP reminds drivers to slow down and move over for emergency responders
SPOKANE, Wash.– Slow and move over.
That’s the message Washington State Patrol has for drivers. The reminder comes as WSP reports that there have been three crashes in the last week involving patrol cruisers. The third one happened Saturday.
Troopers said everyone involved in the crashes is okay, but that it’s a scary reminder about how dangerous the job is.
Slowing down means by at least 10 mph under the speed limit.
