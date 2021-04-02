WSP ramping up emphasis patrols ahead of Gonzaga’s Final Four game

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol is ramping up patrols on Saturday ahead of Gonzaga’s Final Four game.

WSP said extra troopers will be on duty to strictly enforce the “rules of the road” and want to remind people to drive sober. They will be looking for impaired dirivers, as well as anyone speeding, driving distracted and not wearing their seatbelt.

There will also be troopers from WSP’s Mobile Impaired Driving Unit in the Spokane area. These troopers will be manning breath test machines to help process any drivers found under the influence. These troopers are also trained phlebotomists who can perform legal blood draws on suspected impaired drivers.

“We will have zero tolerance for drivers who are stopped and are impaired,” said Lieutenant Chuck Arnold, Acting District 4 Commander. “Our troopers will continue to do what it takes to remove these dangerous drivers from our road.”

Anyone who sees a suspected impaired driver should call 911 with a vehicle description, license plate number and information about where they are driving.

