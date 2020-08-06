WSP: Pursuit suspect crashes into STA bus in Spokane Valley

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A wanted suspect led deputies on a pursuit and crashed into an STA bus in Spokane Valley Thursday morning, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Deputies from the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office were called to the area of Wellesley and Trent to conduct a welfare check on the man, who was found inside a white van. Corporal Mark Gregory said the man looked impaired and was found slumped over.

As deputies tried to contact him, he took off. He was ultimately stopped with spike strips, but reportedly lost control and spun out, hitting the bus.

There were three people on board, but no one was injured. The suspect also hit a blue car that was going the same direction as the bus. Two people were inside and one was minorly injured.

#BREAKING: A collision at N Park Rd and E Trent Ave/SR290 in Spokane Valley has the intersection blocked. Spokane Co. Sheriffs Office is on the scene. It looks like this car and an STA bus is in involved. Standby for updates. @kxly4news pic.twitter.com/dXyUGiLSej — Destiny Richards (@DstnyRichardsTV) August 6, 2020

Gregory said the suspect, who has not yet been identified to 4 News Now, had active felony warrants out for his arrest. He was not injured, but taken to the hospital due to his impairment.

