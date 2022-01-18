WSP: Person who hit, killed woman in Newport likely driving a damaged Toyota Highlander

by Erin Robinson

NEWPORT, Wash. – The Washington State Patrol has new information they hope will lead to identifying the person responsible for a deadly hit-and-run.

Troopers said a woman was hit and killed outside of Newport Elementary around 6:45 p.m. Monday. She was walking on Highway 2 when she was struck.

A person who heard the crash called 911. The woman was found lying unresponsive in a snowbank.

Troopers have not identified a suspect, but found debris from a Toyota scattered at the scene. Video evidence shows the car was a dark late model, possibly a 2022, Toyota Highlander. Damage was done to the right front hood and/or bumper.

They believe the driver stopped the vehicle in a snowbank on the east side of the road after hitting the woman, backed up and then drove away.

Anyone with information on the deadly crash is asked to call Detective Spangler at 509-227-6644 or email ryan.spangler@wsp.wa.gov.

