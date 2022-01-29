WSP mourns death of trooper who was fired for refusing to get vaccinated

by Will Wixey

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol grieved the loss of Robert LaMay, a long-time trooper who was fired for refusing to get vaccinated.

Trooper Robert LaMay served 22 years with WSP, but was let go in Oct. 2021 for not getting the COVID-19 vaccine. Apart from field operations, Lamay also worked as an armorer, certified reconstructionist, and drug recognition expert, and many other positions.

WSP Chief John R. Batiste released the following statement upon hearing about LaMay’s passing:

“I am deeply saddened over the news that our former friend and colleague Trooper Robert LaMay has passed away. This agency’s prayers and remembrances are with his family and loved ones. Rob served honorably for over two decades and we were disappointed to see him leave the agency this past October. His service to this state and agency will be long remembered and appreciated. Let us now remember our old friend, support his family and loved ones, give thanks for his service, and resolve to meet the challenges ahead with continuing duty, dignity and respect.”

Batiste, along with all of WSP sends their condolences to LaMay’s family.

