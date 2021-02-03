WSP: Man wanted for assault in governor’s mansion breach

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Credit: WSP

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol is asking for help identifying a man believed to have been involved in breaching the governor’s mansion grounds last month.

The incident happened on January 6 and the suspect is being investigated for third-degree assault.

The WSP is asking for your assistance in identifying the subject pictured in the press release. If you have any information, please email sistips@wsp.wa.gov and reference case number 21-002110. pic.twitter.com/Mre7tGIUmM — WA State Patrol (@wastatepatrol) February 3, 2021

Anyone who might know who the man is should contact the WSP tip line by email at sistips@wsp.wa.gov and reference case number 21-002110.

RELATED: Protesters breach WA Governor’s Mansion grounds to bang on Inslee’s door

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.