WSP: Man wanted for assault in governor’s mansion breach
OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol is asking for help identifying a man believed to have been involved in breaching the governor’s mansion grounds last month.
The incident happened on January 6 and the suspect is being investigated for third-degree assault.
Anyone who might know who the man is should contact the WSP tip line by email at sistips@wsp.wa.gov and reference case number 21-002110.
