WSP looking for missing elderly woman last seen leaving LaCrosse

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

LACROSSE, Wash. — Washington State Patrol is looking for a missing elderly woman who was last seen leaving LaCrosse, heading eastbound.

Authorities say the woman, 86-year-old Sylvia May Kennedy, has severe dementia. Kennedy is described as five-foot three-inches tall, 125 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. She was last seen driving a red 1997 Ford Ranger pickup with a red canopy, Washington license plate C05450C.

According to WSP, the truck was disabled, but they say someone likely helped Kennedy get it working again. Kennedy has no family outside of Whitman County, and authorities do not know where she might be headed.

Anyone with information on Kennedy’s whereabouts is urged to call Whitcom 911 at (509) 397-6266.

SILVER ALERT – LaCrosse WA Whitman County – Red 1997 Ford Ranger Pick Up – WA C05450C pic.twitter.com/lI51zFLUTX — @WSPMissingPersonAlerts (@WSPMissingPers1) December 18, 2020

