WSP looking for leads in 1994 cold case murder out of Newport

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

NEWPORT, Wash. — It has been nearly 26 years since Jack LaFond was found dead inside his small travel trailer in Newport, yet no one has been arrested for his murder.

The Washington State Patrol cold case team is still working to solve the case and bring the person responsible to justice.

LaFond was found inside his trailer on Telephone Road near Beryl Ct on October 24, 1994.

Police responded to the house when LaFond’s girlfriend became concerned and said she had not been able to reach him all weekend.

When police arrived, they found the door to the trailer closed and a broken window.

Detectives worked for years trying to solve the case, but it remains open and unsolved.

Anyone who has information is asked to call 425-401-7740 or email stacy.moate@wsp.wa.gov.

