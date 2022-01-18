WSP locates car involved in deadly hit and run, no arrests made

by Erin Robinson

NEWPORT, Wash. — The car involved in Monday’s deadly hit-and-run near Newport Elementary has been found.

Washington State Patrol Public Information Officer Sgt. Greg Riddell said it was found near the scene of the crime on Tuesday.

Troopers said the driver of the car hit and killed a woman around 6:45 p.m. while she was walking on Highway 2. A person who heard the crash called 911 and the woman was then found lying unresponsive in a snowbank.

Riddell said investigators have contacted the registered owner of the car and that person is cooperating.

No arrests have been made at this time.

