WSP investigating possible equipment failure in crash that killed Spokane semi driver

by Erin Robinson

DOUGLAS CO., Wash – A Spokane truck driver was killed Monday when his semi flipped and its brakes caught fire.

The crash happened on McNeill Canyon Rd in Douglas County just around 11:30 a.m.

Douglas County deputies identified the driver as 57-year-old Daniel F. Heberer.

Deputies believe the truck was traveling too fast to negotiate the turn, flipped and stopped on its top.

When authorities arrived, they found the truck’s brakes on fire. The Washington State Patrol is now investigating to see if equipment failure was a factor in the crash.

