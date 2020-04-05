WSP investigates fatal rollover crash 11 miles south of Lind

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

ADAMS CO., Wash. — Washingon State Patrol (WSP) is responding to a fatal rollover crash on Highway 395, 11 miles south of Lind.

Troopers are still investigating the scene, and they report that no lanes of northbound 395 are blocked. Drivers are urged to be cautious when passing by.

WSP has not yet determined what caused the crash, and the person killed in the crash has not been identified.

