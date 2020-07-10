WSP: Hit-and-run driver runs away from crash that injured Toppenish boy

David Mann by David Mann

TOPPENISH, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol says a driver fled from the scene of a crash on I-82 that injured 15-year-old Toppenish boy late Thursday night.

Troopers say Manuel Delgadillomonreal, 19, and his 15-year-old passenger were westbound on I-82 in a Hyundai Sonata about two miles west of Grandview when they struck a Chevy Tahoe from behind.

Despite being the victim of the crash, troopers say the driver of the Chevy Tahoe, 43-year-old Salvador Munozgonzalez, got out of the SUV and fled on foot. He was later apprehended in the area and will face a criminal hit-and-run charge.

The juvenile passenger was injured and transported to Astria Sunnyside Hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown.

The 19-year-old driver was cited for following too closely.

