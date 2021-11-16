WSP: Driver ‘miraculously’ escapes semi-crash with minor injuries

by Erin Robinson

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — A driver caught underneath a semi somehow escaped the crash with just minor injuries.

The crash happened on I-5 in Mount Vernon Tuesday morning.

There’s really not a word to describe this collision. Miraculously believed to be minor injuries. The car was struck from behind, folded the car in half, and semi came to rest on top of the car. In my 14 year career, I have never seen anything like it. https://t.co/iUsSNIhHYV pic.twitter.com/EPGI70s3Um — Trooper Rocky Oliphant (@wspd7pio) November 16, 2021

According to the Washington State Patrol, a semi hit the car from behind. The collision folded the car in half and the semi ultimately stopped on top of the car.

“In my 14 year career, I have never seen anything like it,” Trooper Rocky Oliphant said in a tweet.

Oliphant said the driver is “miraculously” believed to have only suffered minor injuries.

