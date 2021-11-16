WSP: Driver ‘miraculously’ escapes semi-crash with minor injuries
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — A driver caught underneath a semi somehow escaped the crash with just minor injuries.
The crash happened on I-5 in Mount Vernon Tuesday morning.
According to the Washington State Patrol, a semi hit the car from behind. The collision folded the car in half and the semi ultimately stopped on top of the car.
“In my 14 year career, I have never seen anything like it,” Trooper Rocky Oliphant said in a tweet.
Oliphant said the driver is “miraculously” believed to have only suffered minor injuries.
