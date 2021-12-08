AMBER Alert suspect in custody, 15-year-old Lewiston girl safe

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash.– The man at the center of an AMBER Alert is in custody.

Washington State Patrol said on Tuesday the teen who he was with is okay.

WSP said a caller reported seeing the Chevy Trailblaze that matched the description of the one in the AMBER Alert at Highway 27 and Pines Road near Valley Way. Troopers found the SUV near Trent and Pines. They said they tried to make a traffic stop but the SUV drove off.

Investigators said a short chase took place but the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office was able to contact both of the people involved with the AMBER Alert. WSP said the suspect was taken into custody.

The AMBER Alert for Lillian Dixon, 15, went out Monday. Dixon was missing out of Lewiston and was believed to be with 36-year-old Jonathan Bowles.

Spokane Valley and Spokane Sheriffs, as well as assistance of WSP. Amber Alert suspect in custody. Female victim okay. Great work from tips and alert law enforcement! #AMBERAlert pic.twitter.com/FQvh7bFxlO — District 4 PIO (@wspd4pio) December 8, 2021

