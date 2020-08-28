WSP: Airway Heights inmate knew victim of the cellmate he allegedly killed

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — An investigation by the Washington State Patrol concluded the Department of Corrections is not at fault for the murder of an inmate at the Airway Heights Corrections Center in June.

Shane Goldsby has been charged with the murder of his cellmate, convicted child rapist Robert Munger.

An investigation found Airway Heights Corrections Center assigned Goldsby and Munger to be cellmates, unaware that Goldsby had a connection with one of Munger’s victims.

Before his death, Munger was found with severe trauma to his head. He was taken to the hospital, where he died on June 2.

How Goldsby knew Munger’s victim isn’t clear, but WSP said he and the victim had different last names, which complicated the relationship between family members.

An investigation revealed there was no way screening staff could have known about the connection between Goldsby and Munger.

“While the Patrol’s independent investigation found the department properly followed all procedures in place to protect our incarcerated population, this is an unfortunate and complicated incident and we are always reviewing procedures to identify areas for improvement,” said Secretary Stephen Sinclair.

Goldsby is currently being held in the Intensive Management Unit at the Washington State Penitentiary.

