WSDOT welcomes back Cougs

by Matthew Kincanon

WSDOT

PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State University students are returning to campus this weekend and the Department of Transportation decided to welcome them back too.

On Saturday, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) put up a digital sign for all students driving to Pullman, welcoming them back to campus.

In the sign they reference the Andy Grammer song “Back Home.” The song is regularly played at WSU football games.

“Welcome home to all the Cougs that are returning to to campus this weekend and make sure to travel safe!” WSDOT said on its Twitter page.

Also, Grammer will be performing in Pullman on September 3.

If you're an @WSUPullman fan who knows the @andygrammer song played at all @WSUCougarFB games, you'll appreciate the next message. Cougs always find their way back home! Welcome home to all the Cougs that are returning to campus this weekend and make sure to travel safe! pic.twitter.com/d6ykXyg45Z — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) August 13, 2021

