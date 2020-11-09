WSDOT warns of collisions, slide offs on Spokane highways as snowmelt freezes over

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is warning of slide-offs and car crashes on I-90, State Route 904 and Highway 2 as this morning’s melted snow starts freezing over tonight.

The Inland Northwest got a light dusting of snow this morning, quickly melting as temperatures lingered above freezing; overnight, however, that will not be the case.

Already, WSDOT says they have received several reports of collisions on the freeway and highways in Spokane. They urge drivers to slow down and drive appropriately for the conditions.

Hearing reports of several collisions and slide offs on I-90, SR 904 and US 2 this evening west of Spokane. Please use caution, slow down and drive for conditions. Temperatures are dropping after a light snow earlier melted. pic.twitter.com/oyKOBoX9fk — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) November 9, 2020

