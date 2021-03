WSDOT wants you to name their new snow plow

Credit: WSDOT

SPOKANE, Wash. — You have heard of the Big Leplowski and Plowie McPlow Plow, now the Washington State Department of Transportation needs your help naming their new snow plow.

All week long, WSDOT East will be taking suggestions. Do you think you have a good idea? All you have to do is reply to this tweet:

Do you want to name a snowplow? You've met The Big Leplowski and Plowie McPlow Plow but today is the day for you to help name our third Tow Plow! We are looking for your best name suggestions all week. You have until Friday at noon to submit, just reply below! pic.twitter.com/MbZFLh1CmZ — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) March 15, 2021

