WSDOT urges drivers to use caution as snow falls in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Snow is making for complex driving conditions across Spokane, but primarily throughout downtown.
WSDOT said conditions are deteriorating quickly and snow is falling hard. One crash has already been reported on westbound I-90 just after the Maple Street on-ramp.
Plows have already been deployed across the city and WSDOT asked that drivers give them extra space.
WSDOT also warned drivers to expect snow if they are heading toward western Washington. Heavy snow has been reported on mountain passes and will likely cause delays and/or closures.
