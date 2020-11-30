WSDOT urges drivers to use caution as snow falls in Spokane

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Credit: WSDOT

SPOKANE, Wash. — Snow is making for complex driving conditions across Spokane, but primarily throughout downtown.

WSDOT said conditions are deteriorating quickly and snow is falling hard. One crash has already been reported on westbound I-90 just after the Maple Street on-ramp.

Conditions are deteriorating quick as the snow is coming down quite hard. Already have seen one collision on WB I-90 just before the Maple Street exit in Spokane. Please SLOW DOWN and drive for conditions, watch for our plows and give plenty of extra space. pic.twitter.com/unFVitD2dX — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) November 30, 2020

Plows have already been deployed across the city and WSDOT asked that drivers give them extra space.

WSDOT also warned drivers to expect snow if they are heading toward western Washington. Heavy snow has been reported on mountain passes and will likely cause delays and/or closures.

RELATED: Heading west today? Expect snow on mountain passes

RELATED: Snow, rain and some gusty winds for your Monday – Mark