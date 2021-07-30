WSDOT to reevaluate North Cascades Highway closure on Monday

by Rylee Fitzgerald

WSDOT

SPOKANE, Wash. — The closure of the North Cascades Highway, which has now lasted for most of July, could be ending soon.

The Washington State Department of Transportation’s incident management team will reevaluate the closure on Monday, but the highway will still be closed through the weekend.

North Cascades Highway/SR 20 to remain closed thru the weekend between MP165-185 west of Winthrop as firefighters continue to battle fires in the area. The incident management team will reevaluate on Monday. Please do not drive through the road closures.https://t.co/1X9iarN1Ah — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) July 30, 2021

Emergency responders requested the closure due to several fires burning in Okanogan County, allowing them to stage equipment and help evacuations in the area easier.

The public is warned to not drive through the road closures.

If you’re planning on heading through the area, WSDOT has more information on the closure and a detour through the area.

