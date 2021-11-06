WSDOT: Staffing problems could mean changes on the roads this winter

SPOKANE, Wash.– Plan ahead, be prepared and stay informed.

That’s the message the Washington Department of Transportation shared Friday for drivers.

The department said there were fewer people working there this year which means winter driving across the state will look different. Don’t worry, WSDOT said safety is still its top priority and its crews will still be on the out on the roadways. Crews will be plowing during and after storms as well as pre-treating some roads ahead of winter weather.

Here’s what WSDOT said drivers can expect:

Some roads and passes will be closed longer than normal during and after significant storms.

Some roads will not get the same level of service, may be only plowed minimally or will have snow and ice on the roadway for longer periods of time. Some areas may not be staffed 24/7.

Especially during large storms or long-lasting ones, we won’t have a deep enough “bench” of staff to respond 24/7 for several days throughout the storm.

Some lanes of the freeway system may have snow and ice while crews focus on keeping just one or two lanes open.

Lower speed limits in areas with variable speed limits.

There may be slower responses to crashes and other emergencies, and it may take longer to clear major crashes or slide-offs.

Less attention to secondary routes and recreation areas as crews focus on higher priority roadways.

In October, WSDOT reported 5.9 percent of its workers across the state left because of Washington’s vaccine mandate. However, that wasn’t the only factor in play when it comes to employees leaving. WSDOT said it lost a lot of people last year because of the ongoing pandemic.

So, where does WSDOT stand now? It said it’s down almost 300 of its usual 1,500 staffing positions. Even as people get hired and start filling those positions, WSDOT said there’s a lag before crews can hit the road because of training.

Anyone looking for a job with WSDOT can find listings here.

You’ll still want to be extra prepared when you hit the roads this winter. Another La Niña has developed in the East Pacific Ocean. That means there’s a higher chance the Inland Northwest could have a colder and snowier winter.

With snow already starting to fall over mountain passes, it’s already time again to get ready for winter driving. We’ve all experienced the feeling of skittishness behind the wheel when the snow first falls. It takes time to remember that “muscle memory” of how we have to drive differently.

While you can control your actions behind the wheel, you can’t control the weather or other drivers. If you get into trouble in snowy winter weather, you need to be prepared. That starts with installing snow tires and giving your car a good check-up before winter fully arrives. It also means having an emergency kit in your car if you run into trouble.

Most importantly, knowledge is power! Know the forecast and road conditions before you leave home. Here are road reports for Idaho and Washington.

