WSDOT seeks feedback on proposed interstate on-ramp closure

by Matthew Kincanon

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) wants your feedback on a proposal to permanently close an on-ramp to I-90.

WSDOT said there’s a plan to close the eastbound Freya Street on-ramp, and they want everyone who uses it to provide feedback on it.

The online open house for it will go through Sept. 17. You can learn more about it here.

The department analyzed safety and operational performance for both I-90 and 3rd Avenue including the Havana and 4th Ave. intersection. They said closing the ramp would reduce crashes, congestion and improve travel times on the interstate.

We are hosting an online open house on the proposed permanent closure of the Freya Street on-ramp to EB I-90. The online open house runs today through Friday, Sept. 13. We are also seeking feedback on the subject.https://t.co/K8ROIsX3Hi pic.twitter.com/rJoBzk5Li3 — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) September 3, 2021

Should the on-ramp close, it would reroute to the Custer Rd. on-ramp, which WSDOT said would add about one minute of driving.

The current eastbound I-90 paving project between Liberty Park and Sprague Ave. has closed the on-ramp since June.

You can give your feedback here.

RELATED: Paving project on I-90 continues ramp closures

RELATED: Heavy traffic expected along Washington’s major interstates this Labor Day weekend

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.