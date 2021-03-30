WSDOT responds to two bridge strikes in one week
SPOKANE, Wash. — Crews from the Washington State Department of Transportation have responded to two bridge strikes in the past week.
The most recent incident happened on westbound I-90 near the State Route 904/Four Lakes interchange, just west of Spokane.
Crews were directed to the area for reports of a debris on the road, but when they arrived, they found damage to off-ramp flyover.
WSDOT said the damage was minor.
Damage was also done to the railroad bridge on US 195 near Spangle in a separate strike earlier this month.
