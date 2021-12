WSDOT puts on holiday light show with plows

by Erin Robinson

Screenshot: WSDOT

SPOKANE, Wash. – WSDOT has won Christmas.

The Department of Transportation’s Eastern Washington office gathered up their plows for a special show.

Each plow lit up as Trans Siberian Orchestra’s version of “Carol of the Bells” played.

Take a look:

We're just a couple days away from Santa taking to the skies. So a few of our trucks & plows (with a bit of editing help) got together to spread some holiday cheer. Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays friends! Turn up the sound! 🔊🎶 pic.twitter.com/SSuylfP63t — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) December 21, 2021

