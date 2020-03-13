WSDOT prepares Eastern Washington employees for possibility of working from home

SPOKANE, Wash.– Across the country, employers are asking employees to work from home to avoid coming in close contact with others.

It’s an option that could become reality for some Washington Department of Transportation staff members in Spokane depending on new developments with the Coronavirus outbreak, according to WSDOT Public Information Officer Ryan Overton.

WSDOT Active Transportation Coordinator Jerry Compton explained that staff that can work from home are prepared to do so, in part because the agency encourages flexibility during regular work weeks.

“I don’t even think about it anymore when I do a Skype meeting,” Compton said.

Overton explained that technology has helped connect teams across the state, even before the virus concerns.

“We utilize things like Skype for business,” Overton said.

While some people enjoy working from the office, others are more efficient at home.

“I’ve read enough studies to know teleworkers tend to be more productive,” Compton said.

As many people working from home will tell you, it just takes some preparation, the right tools, and a good workspace away from the office to be successful.

