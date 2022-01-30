WSDOT makes some unlikely animal encounters

by Will Wixey

Credit: WSDOT

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Northwest’s cold weather has caused some animals to warm up around WSDOT crews lately.

On Jan. 20, a bobcat was spotted patiently watching WSDOT East crews as they worked on some roads near Colville. The little guy was quite observant, though a little uninterested.

Our crew from Colville was greeted by this bobcat today along SR 20 near the Beaver Lodge west of Tiger. Plow made a few passes through the area and the bobcat sat and watched (although at times uninterested). Crew hopped out on the final pass and grabbed a few pictures to share. pic.twitter.com/OmtOLjFfXv — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) January 20, 2022

RELATED: Bobcat watches WSDOT crews plow near Colville

And on Friday, WSDOT Southwest crews helped rescue an wild hawk! Crews in Bingen found the injured bird and transported it to Rowena Wildlife Clinic. The feathered fella should hopefully make a full recovery soon.

While out working, one of our Bingen crew members found a wounded hawk near the road & rescued it! They called the Rowena Wildlife Clinic who were eager to transport this injured feathered creature back their facility for care & treatment. Happy Friday Everyone! #FeatheredFriends pic.twitter.com/fpKvLxz8YC — WSDOT SW (@wsdot_sw) January 28, 2022

WSDOT’s main priority is making sure the roads are safe, but animals are even interfering with that too.

WSDOT East crews came face-to-face with a large herd of elk crossing SR 231. The elk were just nine miles North of Sprague, and crews told locals to watch out for this bustling bunch.

ELK!!! A herd of them were seen by our maintenance crews from Sprague as they were traveling on SR 231 about 9 miles north of the town. Make sure to pay attention if you're traveling in the area as they are still wandering the area. pic.twitter.com/HHWzsp6M61 — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) January 27, 2022

RELATED: WSDOT Crews spot elk herd near Sprague

While they focus on road maintenance, WSDOT keeps a keen eye out for wild animals. They hope drivers do the same, and look out for creature crossing in your area.

WSDOT’s Twitter has a clear love for furry friends, and honestly, who doesn’t?

READ: Trooper rescues injured owl on I-90 near Ritzville

READ: Large herd of elk spotted near State Line

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.