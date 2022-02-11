WSDOT East reveals ‘starry forest’ design for future overpass

by Will Wixey

Credit: WSDOT East

SPOKANE, Wash. — A new overpass planned for North Spokane is coming fitted with a dazzling mural.

The Eastern Washington Department of Transportation unveiled the base design for a painting coming to a future overpass for the North Spokane Corridor.

Crews used a concrete stamp to etch the landscape into the structure. The painting reflects the scenery of the Minnehaha neighborhood at night.

In the Minnehaha neighborhood of Spokane, you may have noticed the forms that were taken off the future overpass for the North Spokane Corridor. Details are now visible from the concrete stamp that was used. Painting of the structure will come once the weather warms up. pic.twitter.com/fj4kaF2lzo — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) February 10, 2022

WSDOT East says crews will commence the painting of the structure once it warms up in Spokane.

