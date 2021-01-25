WSDOT: Driver slides, crashes into pole on US 195 near Thorpe Rd
SPOKANE, Wash. — A driver slid and hit a pole on US 195 at Thorpe Rd early Monday morning.
The Washington State Department of Transportation said the driver was going too fast for conditions and slid through the intersection. The road remains open, but WSDOT is unsure if there is damage to their camera pole. Inspectors will be out later in the day to assess any possible damage.
Drivers are asked to slow down and use caution as snow continues to fall.
