WSDOT: Driver slides, crashes into pole on US 195 near Thorpe Rd

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Credit: WSDOT

SPOKANE, Wash. — A driver slid and hit a pole on US 195 at Thorpe Rd early Monday morning.

The Washington State Department of Transportation said the driver was going too fast for conditions and slid through the intersection. The road remains open, but WSDOT is unsure if there is damage to their camera pole. Inspectors will be out later in the day to assess any possible damage.

We have a collision on southbound US 195 at Thorpe Road. Driver was going too fast for conditions and slid through the intersection and has actually hit the pole that the camera is mounted on. If you are traveling through the area, please slow down and use caution. pic.twitter.com/8b334Wl6gy — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) January 25, 2021

Drivers are asked to slow down and use caution as snow continues to fall.

