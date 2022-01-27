WSDOT crews spot elk herd near Sprague

by Erin Robinson

Credit: WSDOT

Credit: WSDOT



SPRAGUE, Wash. — Crews from the Washington State Department of Transportation spotted a herd of elk out near Sprague Thursday morning.

The maintenance team was traveling on State Route 231 about nine miles north of town when the herd crossed the road.

Take a look:

ELK!!! A herd of them were seen by our maintenance crews from Sprague as they were traveling on SR 231 about 9 miles north of the town. Make sure to pay attention if you're traveling in the area as they are still wandering the area. pic.twitter.com/HHWzsp6M61 — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) January 27, 2022

WSDOT wants to remind people in the area to drive carefully and be observant of any animals that may be crossing.

