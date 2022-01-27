WSDOT crews spot elk herd near Sprague

Erin Robinson,
Posted:
by Erin Robinson

 

SPRAGUE, Wash. — Crews from the Washington State Department of Transportation spotted a herd of elk out near Sprague Thursday morning.

The maintenance team was traveling on State Route 231 about nine miles north of town when the herd crossed the road.

Take a look:

WSDOT wants to remind people in the area to drive carefully and be observant of any animals that may be crossing.

