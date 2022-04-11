WSDOT asks public to wear orange for National Work Zone Awareness week

by Will Wixey

Credit: WSDOT via Twitter

OLYMPIA, Wash. — April 11-15 is National Work Zone Awareness Week, a week to recognize the hard-working crews who make our cities safe for everyone.

This week honors all those lost and injured in work zone crashes, and reminds the public about work zone safety. Nationally, 670 people on average are killed in work zone crashes each year.

Sixty workers from the Washington Department of Transportation have been killed on the job since 1950. 93.9 percent of people killed in work zone crashes are travelers, so it’s in everyone’s best interest to stay alert near work zones.

So, to raise safety awareness and show support for workers, the public is encouraged to wear orange for “Go Orange Day” on April 13. Participants can share photos on social media with #Orange4Safety and #NWZAW to amplify the message.

During and after Work Zone Awareness week, WSDOT wants everyone approaching a work zone to know:

Slow down – drive the posted speeds, they’re there for your safety

Be kind – our workers are out there helping to keep you safe and improve the roadways

Pay attention – both to workers directing you and surrounding traffic; put down your phone when behind the wheel

Stay calm – expect delays, leave early or take an alternate route if possible; no meeting or appointment is worth risking someone's life

