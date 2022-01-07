WSDOT: All major passes likely closed until Sunday

by Kaitlin Knapp

SNOQUALMIE, Wash. — The Washington Department of Transportation is extending closures for several mountain passes. Snoqualmie, White, Stevens and Blewett passes will likely remain closed until Sunday.

“Conditions are too dangerous for crews to be in the pass areas,” WSDOT said on Twitter. “Snow & debris continue to slide onto the highways.”

Several of the passes closed earlier because of falling trees and avalanche danger.

Evening update: Snoqualmie, Stevens, White & Blewett passes remain closed. Because of the conditions and amount of work needed to safely re-open, our passes will likely remain closed until Sunday. (1/7) pic.twitter.com/vfpWRV41eh — Washington State DOT (@wsdot) January 7, 2022

More snow and possibly rain is expected on the passes on Thursday night, increasing the avalanche danger. WSDOT says crews will spend Friday looking at avalanche issues to create a safe work zone.

On Saturday, WSDOT will start to clear the areas including plowing, treating the roads, removing snow from signs, clearing trees and catching basins for drainage.

“In lowlands, heavy rain in several areas of the state will increase flood & washout danger,” WSDOT said. “Several rivers are under advisories with risks to increase as snowmelt continues.”

READ: All three passes over the Cascades are closed, Snoqualmie closed until Saturday

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.