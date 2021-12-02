Wrong-way driver sentenced to 10 years for deadly crash

by Erin Robinson

Credit: Kootenai County Sheriff's Office

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – The woman who drove the wrong way on I-90, causing a deadly crash, will spend a decade in prison.

Christine Cann pleaded guilty to vehicular manslaughter in the death of 24-year-old Jeremy T. Scherer. A judge sentenced her to 10 years, with five years fixed and five years indeterminate.

Footage from the Idaho State Patrol showed Cann driving westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-90 near Coeur d’Alene in September 2020.

Troopers said she entered I-90 from Northwest Boulevard and continued until she hit Scherer’s car head-on. Scherer’s car spun sideways and was then hit on the driver’s side by a second car.

Cann was under the influence at the time of the crash and police said she was unable to complete a walk and turn test.

Scherer, who was from Spokane Valley, was taken to the hospital but passed away.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Video shows moments before deadly wrong way crash near Coeur d’Alene

RELATED: Woman involved in three-car crash near Coeur d’Alene facing vehicle manslaughter charge

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.