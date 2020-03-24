Wounded K9 ‘Chief’ thriving in recovery

Zach Walls by Zach Walls

Courtesy Moses Lake Police Department

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — After losing an eye to a gunshot wound on Feb 28, Moses Lake Police Department K9 ‘Chief’ currently recovers from the incident at home.

After receiving surgery at Washington State University’s Veterinary Teaching Hospital back in March, Chief still undergoes sedatives to assist in the healing of his broken jaw.

While bonding with his ‘sister’ Zoey, Chief has taken quickly to a life as a pet.

A return to the Moses Lake Police Department is unlikely at this time.

