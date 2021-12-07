Worthy family sells Davenport Hotels collection

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Davenport Hotels will soon be under new ownership.

Walt and Karen Worthy have sold the five luxury hotels to KSL Capital Partners, LLC. The sale includes the Historic Davenport, Davenport Grand, Davenport Tower, Hotel Lusso and the Centennial.

“What an honor and privilege it has been for Karen and me to serve as stewards of Davenport Hotels for the last two decades. It has been our pride and joy to see how many lives have been touched by the restoration and expansion of Davenport Hotels,” Walt Worthy said. “The time has come to transfer ownership to new hands. KSL has the depth of expertise and capabilities to provide exceptional service as they have owned and operated some of the most prestigious hotels in the world, and we couldn’t be happier that they will continue to preserve the history and heritage of Davenport Hotels here in Spokane.”

The Historic Davenport was built in 1914 and was the most modern hotel in the U.S. when it opened. It was shut down in 1985 and was almost demolished, but the Worthys stepped in to purchase the property. They completed a full restoration and reopened the hotel in 2002.

In the years since, they expanded, opening the Davenport Tower and the Davenport Grand. Their most recent effort was purchasing the Centennial Hotel property.

“As a company whose primary focus is to invest in travel and leisure properties, we understand the importance of hotels to their local community,” said Michael Mohapp, principal, KSL Capital Partners. “The Worthys have built Davenport Hotels from a single hotel with the restoration of The Historic Davenport to a portfolio of Spokane’s highest quality hotels, and we are privileged to be part of the next chapter of these properties to ensure they continue to flourish.”

