World-renowned runners to compete in Lilac Grand Prix at The Podium

by Will Wixey

SPOKANE, Wash. — The world’s best runners will convene at The Podium to participate in the Lilac Grand Prix.

The Lilac Grand Prix is an event where track and field Olympians, world champions, and national record holders will all compete in various relays.

The Union Athletics Club, based in Portland, Oregon, created the Lilac Grand Prix. They have the greatest runners from the NCAA and the nation take part in this fierce event in the Northwest.

“This unique, new event will bring professional runners to Spokane who are the top names in their sport,” said Eric Sawyer, Spokane Sports President and CEO. “The Lilac Grand Prix is an ideal way for both elite athletes and spectators to experience Spokane’s own world-class indoor track venue, many for the first time.”

A 600m, 800m, 1500m, 3000m, 5000m, and the Mile and Distance Medley Relay will all take place within a hour and a half schedule. The country’s best high school runners will also race in the Mile, which was just recently added to the event.

“The elite running community has been waiting for a facility like this to be built on the west coast,” said Jeff Merrill, Lilac Grand Prix Meet Director. “The Podium is everything we want in an indoor competitive venue. No detail was missed.”

The Lilac Grand Prix takes place on Feb. 11. You can get tickets for the event here, or watch it online here.

