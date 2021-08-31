World Relief Spokane preparing to support 200 Afghan refugees

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — World Relief Spokane is preparing to welcome and support around 200 Afghan refugees recently evacuated from Kabul.

Executive Director Mark Finney gave an update on their efforts in a Facebook live video posted over the weekend.

Finney was recently deployed to Virginia and Texas to help process people who were recently evacuated. While he was away, other World Relief employees worked with the local Afghan community to get information about their loved ones.

It is not clear when refugees will arrive in Spokane, but Finney said they will be coming from Ft. Lee, Ft. Bliss and Ft. McCoy.

World Relief Spokane and local Afghan leaders have also met with Representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers regarding the situation. Finney said they asked her to advocate for those who were evacuated and also asked her to work to provide the resources they will need once they are in Spokane.

World Relief is currently working to compile a list of resources and ways local people can help those who are evacuated. That information is expected in the coming days.

