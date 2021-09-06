How to take part in World Art Drop Day at Riverfront Park

SPOKANE, Wash.– Tuesday is World Art Drop Day and you can participate from right here in Spokane.

World Art Drop Day is like a scavenger hunt that helps connect people in the community with others’ art. It will take place Tuesday at Riverfront Park.

Here’s how to join in:

Hide your artwork at Riverfront Park. Take a picture of the art, its hiding spot or both. Post the photo, the city you dropped it in and a hint on social media. Make sure you include the hashtag #RiverfrontArtDrop. Move on, hoping someone finds it or hang around and meet your new friend.

There will be art drop slips and instructions available at the Numerica Skate Ribbon & SkyRide facility and Visit Spokane Information Center. The person who finds your masterpiece will be able to contact you and share your art on social media using the information you left on an art drop slip.

You can find an art drop slip here.

