Works begins on south portion of North Spokane Corridor

by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — Work has finally begun on the portion of the North Spokane Corridor south of the Spokane River.

Last week, crews started work at Spokane Community College—which this north-south freeway will pass alongside. Chunks of asphalt were cut and lifted out, and starting Wednesday, crews will begin pouring foundational concrete for freeway footings.

It's an exciting time for the North Spokane Corridor! Last Tuesday, work started the first project south of the Spokane River in the Spokane Community College parking lot. Tomorrow will start the first concrete pour for the footings of the substructure for the future NSC. pic.twitter.com/yD1MYm1cD7 — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) July 20, 2021

The North Spokane Corridor has been under construction since 2001, with the last two decades dedicated to drainage work, lowering certain roads, realigning railroads, and most notably the construction of the north portion of the freeway, which finished in 2012.

The project is expected to be finished in 2029.

