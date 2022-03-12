Working through the pandemic: What’s next for businesses when the mask mandate lifts?

by Rania Kaur

SPOKANE, Wash.– People across Washington counted down to the end of the state’s mask mandate.

For businesses that have seen the toll the pandemic can take, it’s a day that gives them mixed feelings. Some places are excited and ready for the masks to come off while others are afraid of what the future might hold.

The owner of O’Doherty’s Irish Grille, Tim O’Doherty, remembers when the pandemic started two years ago.

“It was strange, and the open-endedness of it, like how long was it going to be? Was it going to be as long as the Great Depression?” O’Doherty said.

One of his restaurant regulars, Len Ward, said he couldn’t wait to go back.

“First chance I got, when they had a brief opening, six months later or something, I was right at the door. Ready to come in,” Ward said.

Now, O’Doherty is feeling an entirely different emotion.

“I feel great. I feel a little nervous like you know the first time they tell you, you’re pitching tomorrow and you’re like ‘oh my gosh,'” O’Doherty said.

As the countdown to remove masks has begun, Boots Bakery owner Alison Collins is hesitant.

“I feel more hopeful than not, so that’s good. I just, yeah you don’t want to set yourself up. I guess I’m not ready to tackle another hill. So, I’m just keeping my head down until I’m sure I have that strength if it’s needed,” Collins said.

Her staff is choosing to continue wearing masks.

O’Doherty said he realizes we’re not through with the pandemic yet.

“I understand, there’s still work to be done in regards to the COVID thing. And I hope we continue to get well and get better,” O’Doherty said.

However, he said there are more memories left to be made.

