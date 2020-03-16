Working from home? Pro tip: work by a window today, it’s worth it -Nikki

SPOKANE, Wash — The rest of your Monday will be (you guessed it) sunny and clear. Yes, what you’re seeing out there will stay pretty consistent throughout our forecast today.

As we leave the morning hours, we’ll transition from the 20s and 30s into the low 40s. Temperatures today in and around Spokane will be around the mid to upper 40s. This is near average this time of year.

Wind speeds are calmer in Spokane than this past weekend. Omak and Coeur d’Alene, however, have had speeds kick up to 20 mph this morning.

Clear skies all around today. Pullman was seeing some patchy fog this morning, giving the area lower visibility levels.

Overnight lows will be chilly, though, not as cold as the overnight lows this past weekend. Some areas will see cooler conditions than others. Expect low 20s in Spokane and north Idaho. Deer Park is expected to be in the high teens tonight. Bundle up! Be prepared to break out the extra blankets.

Tonight’s conditions should be calm. Clear skies. Winds in Spokane shouldn’t get stronger than 10 mph.

Notice the trend! Upper 40s for the next few days. By Thursday, we’ll get into the low 50s.

Don’t forget: we transition from winter to spring this Thursday. From there, temperatures will sit in the low to mid 50s.

Take care of yourself, and have a great Monday! -Nikkiforecasr