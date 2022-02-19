Wordle fans frustrated after New York Times buys game

by Will Wixey

SPOKANE, Wash. — Wordle is a word game that’s loved by many, but some are starting to feel a strain.

In short, Wordle is a puzzle game where players have to guess a five-letter word in six tries. There’s a new puzzle each day, and everyone has the same word to decipher.

The New York Times bought Wordle in late January and are starting to receive some backlash. Many Wordle players say the NYT is using niche words in the daily puzzles that some are convinced don’t even exist.

It’s still as popular as ever though, as Wordle doesn’t go a day on Twitter without trending. However, most of the tweets are now filled with hate. Some are frustrated with their guessing streaks finally coming to an end.

Words like “caulk” and “agora” have enraged players, as past puzzles used mostly common words. There’s also a trend of words using the same letter twice, which rarely happened before the NYT bought it out.

Regardless, its impossible to please the masses. The previous owner of Wordle, Josh Wardle, is Welsh, and also received backlash for using words that were too “British.” Since most of the game’s players are American, NYT saw their time to shine.

Now, there’s hundreds of thousands of tweets each day either showing off their guessing skills or ranting about the impossible puzzles, with almost no in-between.

As more and more Wordle knockoffs begin to flood the app store, there’s a question as to whether the word game will stick, or if someone will do it better.

